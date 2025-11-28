Apple Pay Supporting the Fight Against AIDS This Week — Here's How

by

Apple has announced that it will again donate $5 to The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria for every purchase made using Apple Pay on Apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store in the U.S. and many other countries from today through December 7. Apple's donation this year will be capped at $3 million.

Apple Pay RED
The Global Fund is a public-private partnership that aims to combat diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria throughout the developing world. Apple says that its annual donation will "help fund critical health programs that save lives."

Apple runs this donation campaign ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1 each year.

Apple has supported The Global Fund for 19 years through its partnership with the (RED) brand, co-founded by U2 singer Bono. However, Apple no longer offers any devices in the charitable (PRODUCT)RED color, so the partnership feels less prominent now. The only product still available in (PRODUCT)RED is a single iPhone 14 case.

Last year, Apple said it had raised more than $250 million for (RED) to date.

