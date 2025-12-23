Have a 3D Printer? You Can Make Your Own iPhone Fold Dummy

Apple is working on a foldable iPhone that's set to come out in September 2026, and rumors suggest that it will have a display that's around 5.4 inches when closed and 7.6 inches when open. Exact measurements vary based on rumors, but one 3D designer has created a mockup based on what we've heard so far.

iphone fold 3d print
On MakerWorld, a user named Subsy has uploaded a 1:1 ‌iPhone‌ Fold replica (via Macworld), which can be 3D printed to give you a rough idea of the size of the upcoming foldable ‌iPhone‌.

Subsy claims that the model is "based on recently leaked CAD drawings of the ‌iPhone‌ Fold," but there haven't been actual CAD leaks to our knowledge. There were reports of CAD drawings earlier this month, but it turns out those drawings were concept drawings and renders created by MacRumors reader iZac back in May.

iZac designed a mockup with a 5.5-inch display when the device is closed, and 7.76 inches when open. That's in line with the multiple rumors that we've heard, but so far, we don't have exact dimensions.

While you can now print a 3D mockup of iZac's concept, the design isn't based on an actual CAD render. It's likely somewhat similar to what the ‌iPhone‌ Fold will look like in terms of size, but Apple's design for the cameras and the hinge will probably differ quite a bit.

If you have a 3D printer, it's a useful way to get something that's close to the size of the ‌iPhone‌ Fold so you can see how it compares to your existing ‌iPhone‌. We'll likely see more accurate CAD renders and dummy models starting to surface in the first months of 2026.

