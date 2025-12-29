Apple Shares New 'Quit Quitting' Apple Watch Ads

Ahead of 2026 and associated New Year's resolutions, Apple has started sharing new social media ads focused on the Apple Watch as a motivational tool.

In a series of "quit quitting" spots, Apple Watch owners run away from a bed, a recliner, and a bar stool. Each spot includes a glimpse of the Apple Watch Workout app and messages that the device provides while running. The Apple Watch is able to provide updates on pace and activity segment, as well as alerts when activity rings are closed.

Each ad ends with the tagline "Don't Give In," and one ad also says that most people have quit their resolutions by January 9. Each ad is titled "Quit quitting with Apple Watch."

Apple has been sharing the ads on social media, and they've also been uploaded to YouTube Shorts.