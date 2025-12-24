10 Mac Apps Worth Trying in 2026

2026 is almost upon us, and a new year is a good time to try out some new apps. We've rounded up 10 excellent Mac apps that are worth checking out.

Alt-Tab (Free) - Alt-Tab brings a Windows-style alt + tab thumbnail preview option to the Mac. You can see a full window preview of open apps and app windows. One Thing (Free) - One Thing is a super simple menu bar app that helps you remember the one main thing that you need to accomplish. Whatever you type in will show up in your menu bar so it's front and center. Text and colors are customizable, and you can use emoji. Launchy (Free, $6.99 Pro upgrade) - Launchy is a customizable app launcher and switcher with a radial menu interface that you can use to launch and switch between your seven favorite apps. Folder Preview ($2.99) - Folder Preview lets you see what's inside a folder or a zip file by pressing the spacebar in Finder. Command X ($4) - Command X brings the Windows cut and paste workflow to Mac. You can use Command X and Command V keyboard shortcuts to cut and paste folders in the Finder app. ImageOptim (Free) - ImageOptim uses quality preserving compression to reduce image file size, plus it removes private EXIF metadata, thumbnails, comments, color profiles, and other image cruft. Monocle ($9) - Monocle blurs your background apps and brings the main app you're using to the forefront, so you can better focus on what you're doing. Monocle says it's noise canceling for your screen. Dockdoor (Free) - Dockdoor adds live window previews to the dock, and enables option + tab window switching. Hovering over an icon on your Mac's dock will show a preview of the app and all windows from it. Substage ($3.99/month) - Substage adds an AI-based natural language text bar to the Finder app so you can control your Mac with simple written commands instead of tricky command lines. It supports converting, organizing, and managing files and images. It can also answer questions about files, do calculations, and manage settings on your Mac. Bauhaus Clock ($19) - Bauhaus Clock adds an elegant clock screensaver to your Mac. It's design-forward, with careful attention to detail and a sharp look that makes the Mac a focal point in the room when it's idle. The look is customizable with different colors and day and night settings.

Have a favorite Mac app we didn't mention? Let us know about it in the comments below.