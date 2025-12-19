AirPods Now Closing in on a Decade

by

Today marks nine years since Apple launched the original AirPods. Unveiled in September 2016 alongside the iPhone 7, the wireless headphones became available on December 19, 2016, following a slight delay.

apple airpods open 01
At the time, wireless headphones were already on the market but had not yet reached true mass popularity. AirPods helped redefine the category through their convenience and seamless integration with Apple devices. Apple's Phil Schiller at the time:

AirPods are the first headphones to deliver a breakthrough wireless audio experience, and with the new Apple W1 chip they deliver innovative features including high quality sound, great battery life and automatic setup. AirPods are simple and magical to use, with no switches or buttons, automatically connecting to all your Apple devices simply and seamlessly, and letting you access Siri with just a double tap. We can't wait for users to try them with iPhone 7 and Apple Watch Series 2.

Priced at $159, the first-generation AirPods introduced key features such as one-tap pairing with Apple devices and in-ear detection for automatic play-pause functionality. Powered by Apple's custom W1 chip, they delivered enhanced audio quality compared to wired EarPods and set a new standard for battery life in a compact, completely wireless design.


AirPods were initially met with skepticism following their unveiling, with much of the reaction focused on their unconventional stem-based design and the removal of the headphone jack on the ‌iPhone‌ 7. The earbuds were widely mocked online and compared to wired EarPods with the cables cut off, while some critics questioned their practicality and battery life. However, early reviews and real-world use quickly shifted perceptions, as the convenience of automatic pairing, reliable wireless performance, and all-day battery life made AirPods increasingly popular among ‌iPhone‌ users.

AirPods quickly grew into one of Apple's most successful accessories, helping to normalize truly wireless earbuds and accelerating the decline of the traditional headphone jack across the industry. While Apple does not disclose sales figures, analysts estimate that tens of millions of units are sold each year, making AirPods the best-selling wireless earbuds globally and a major contributor to Apple's wearables revenue.

Original AirPods iPhone 7
Since their debut, AirPods have evolved with the release of second-, third-, and fourth-generation models in March 2019, October 2021, and September 2024. These updates brought improvements such as better audio quality, longer battery life, hands-free "Hey Siri" functionality, a wireless charging case, and, most recently, active noise cancellation. A fifth-generation is believed to be in the works. The product line has also expanded with the premium AirPods Pro, featuring an in-ear design and active noise cancellation, in October 2019, and the over-ear AirPods Max in December 2020.

