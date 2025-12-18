Apple's New M5 MacBook Pro Hits $1,349.99 on Amazon ($249 Off)

Amazon today has dropped the price of the new M5 MacBook Pro to $1,349.99, down from $1,599.00. This is the 10-Core model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, and it's a match of the all-time low price on the M5 MacBook Pro.

Additionally, the 16GB/1TB M5 MacBook Pro has hit $1,549.99 on Amazon, which is another $249 discount on the notebook. Both models have estimated delivery dates that are after Christmas, but if you've been waiting for a return of the best prices we've ever seen on these models, now's definitely a good time to buy.

This version of the MacBook Pro just launched in October and it comes with the newest M5 chip, which offers up to 15% faster CPU performance and up to 45% faster graphics when compared to the M4 chip. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.