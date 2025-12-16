Apple Celebrating World Meditation Day With December 21 Apple Watch Activity Challenge

Apple is hosting an Apple Watch Activity Challenge on Sunday, December 21 to honor World Meditation Day. The challenge will show up for Apple Watch owners starting on December 19.



Apple first did a World Meditation Day Activity Challenge in May 2024, but later in 2024, the date of World Meditation Day was moved to December 21 by the United Nations General Assembly. December 21 coincides with the timing of the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, marking a time when days are short and nights are long.

Before 2024, World Meditation Day was informally observed on May 21, but it had not been officially designated as a UN-recognized international day.

Apple Watch owners can earn the Meditation Day badge by recording five or more mindful minutes with the Mindfulness app or any app that adds mindful minutes to the Health app.



Time to celebrate World Meditation Day! On December 21, record five mindful minutes or more with the Mindfulness app or any app that adds mindful minutes to Health to earn this special badge.

Apple Watch owners who earn the Meditation Day award will unlock a dedicated badge in the Fitness app, and a series of animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app.



Back in October, Apple also did a similar Mindful Month Activity Challenge, bringing awareness to mental health, self care, meditation, and mindfulness.