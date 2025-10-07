Apple Celebrating 'Mindful Month' With October 10 Apple Watch Activity Challenge

Apple plans to hold a "Mindful Month" Apple Watch Activity Challenge on Friday, October 10. Mindful Month brings awareness to mental health, self care, meditation, and mindfulness.

On October 10th, let's take some time to appreciate all the ways we can care for ourselves and each other. Record 10 minutes of mindfulness or meditation with any app that adds mindful minutes to Health to get this award.

Like all of the Apple Watch Activity Challenges, the Mindful Month event will come with animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app.



Mindful Month is a relatively new addition to the Apple Watch Activity Challenge lineup, with Apple first introducing it last year. Apple's last Activity Challenge was held in August and highlighted National Park Day.