All The Best Apple Deals You Can Still Get Delivered for Christmas

Christmas is just over a week away, and it's getting more and more difficult to guarantee delivery for the holiday with each passing day. In order to aid in any last minute holiday shopping, we've put together a list of the best Apple and Apple accessory discounts you can still get with delivery in time for December 25th, available from retailers including Amazon and Best Buy.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods

There aren't many AirPods deals left with guaranteed holiday delivery at this point, but Best Buy does have some options for the AirPods 4 and AirPods Max. Starting with the AirPods 4, Best Buy has the base model without ANC for $84.99, down from $129.99, which is about $15 higher compared to the record low price, but still a solid last-minute deal.

You can get the USB-C AirPods Max for $449.99 this week on Best Buy, down from $549.99, with next-day delivery or same-day pickup. This isn't an all-time low price, but if you need it for Christmas it'll be your best option.

Anker

Anker has quite a few accessories on sale with guaranteed holiday delivery, ranging from USB-C wall chargers to MagSafe compatible portable batteries and much more. A highlight of the new sale is the 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock for $339.99, down from $399.99.

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

Docks

14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock - $339.99, down from $399.99

Apple Watch

Series 11

Amazon and Best Buy this week have all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. These discounts beat the Black Friday prices we saw last month by about $30, and both retailers have delivery options that provide guaranteed arrival dates before Christmas.

SE 3

For the Apple Watch SE 3, you'll find $50 discounts on a few models on Amazon, with prices starting at $199.00 for the 40mm GPS model. Both sizes of the GPS model have guaranteed delivery dates before Christmas as of writing, with some same-day delivery in select locations as well.

HomePod

Last month, Best Buy introduced one of the first discounts on the HomePod that we've seen in years, and the retailer has brought back this sale in time for Christmas. You can get the 2nd Gen HomePod for $269.99, down from $299.99, in both Midnight and White color options.

Apple Pencil Pro

Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro available for $94.99, down from $129.00, which is a match for the all-time low price.

iPhone 17 Cases

Amazon this week brought back big discounts across Apple's Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air lineup. Items on sale include Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air.

Clear Case - $37.99, down from $49.00

iPhone 17

Clear Case - $22.09 with on-page coupon, down from $49.00

Silicone Case - $37.99, down from $49.00

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.