Apple's AirTag 4-Pack Is The Perfect Stocking Stuffer at $69.99 on Amazon

Apple's AirTag 4-Pack has dropped to $69.99 today on Amazon, down from the original price of $99.00. Prime members can get the accessory delivered today in many locations, while free shipping options put it arriving in time for Christmas, around Saturday, December 20.

If you prefer shopping at Best Buy, you'll find a matching deal on the AirTag 4-pack this week. Overall, this is a solid second-best price on the AirTag 4-pack, and the first notable deal we've seen on the Bluetooth tracker since Black Friday.

If you're shopping for a single AirTag, Amazon has the AirTag 1-Pack for $24.00, down from $29.00. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.