Finish Your Holiday Shopping With Our Exclusive 30% Discount at Satechi

Satechi and MacRumors partnered up this week to offer our readers an exclusive 30 percent discount on select products for a limited time. This sale is available only on Satechi's website and is set to end on Monday, December 15, so this weekend is your last chance to take advantage of the deals.

To get the discount, add anything from the lists below to your cart and head to checkout. Once at checkout, you can enter the code MRHOLIDAY to get 30 percent off your order for this week only. This discount code takes 30 percent off each item in your cart, so you can purchase multiple accessories at once.

Note: Use code MRHOLIDAY at checkout to see the discount.

30% OFF
MacRumors Exclusive Sale at Satechi

Products in this sale include Satechi's newest Qi2 charging stations and travel chargers, including the 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station for $91.00, down from $129.99. You can also get both of Satechi's On The Go chargers on sale for 30 percent off with our exclusive code, priced at $56.00 for the 2-in-1 model and $70.00 for the 3-in-1 model.

It's also worth noting that some products are under a "last chance" discount, leftover from Satechi's Cyber Week sale, and our exclusive code stacks with these markdowns. This means you can get ultra-steep discounts on Satechi's 2-in-1 Headphone Stand and Wireless Charger ($39.20, $40 off) and Thunderbolt 4 Dock ($147.00, $152 off).

satechi glitter holiday
The code also covers 30 percent off Satechi's range of FindAll Bluetooth trackers, including the FindAll Keychain, FindAll Card, FindAll Luggage Tag, FindAll Glasses Case, and FindAll Passport Cover. We've listed every product that works with our exclusive MRHOLIDAY discount code below, so be sure to shop the sale before it ends on December 15.

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Bluetooth Trackers

Docks and Hubs

Miscellaneous

