iOS 26.4 and iOS 27 Features Revealed in New Leak
Macworld's Filipe Espósito today revealed a handful of features that Apple is allegedly planning for iOS 26.4, iOS 27, and even iOS 28.
The report said the features are referenced within the code for a leaked internal build of iOS 26 that is not meant to be seen by the public. However, it appears that Espósito and/or his sources managed to gain access to it, providing us with a sneak peek at some of the things that Apple's software engineers are working on.
As always, Apple's plans could change, so there is no guarantee that any or all of these features will end up being released to the general public.
Here is what Apple is planning for iOS 26.4, according to the report:
- A revamped, more personalized version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence.
- A redesigned Health app, with a new layout for categories and simplified metric logging. A previous rumor indicated there will also be an Apple Health+ subscription service with an AI-powered health and fitness assistant.
- If you have credit card information stored in Apple's Passwords app, you will be able to AutoFill those details in third-party apps.
- The ability to create folders in the Freeform app.
- Apple is apparently working on a new "Sports Tier" for the Apple TV app, but the report did not offer any further details about this.
- There are signs of "a new validation system that will check the integrity of the device before logging into Apple ID and iCloud."
- New features for AirPods, including "Precise Outdoor Location" in the Find My app.
These features are allegedly planned for iOS 27:
- Improvements to photo collections in the Photos app.
- Improvements to the AirPods pairing process.
The report even mentioned a potential iOS 28 feature:
- New metrics for Apple Watch sleep tracking.
Apple is also planning to expand the Health app to the Mac with macOS 28, the report said.
Based on information from the same internal build of iOS 26, Espósito also shared alleged details about Apple's long-rumored smart home hub, as well as upcoming models of the Studio Display, entry-level iPad, AirTag, and more.
