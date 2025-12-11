OpenAI Launches GPT-5.2 for ChatGPT Users a Week After Declaring 'Code Red'

Just a month after introducing GPT 5.1, OpenAI introduced GPT-5.2, the next-generation model that will power its popular chatbot. GPT-5.2 is OpenAI's "most capable model series yet for professional knowledge work."



GPT-5.2 is designed to help people get more done quicker. It's better at creating spreadsheets, building presentations, writing code, perceiving images, understanding long context, using tools, and completing multi-step projects. The new model offers improved general intelligence, long-context understanding, agentic tool-calling, and vision, so it is ideal for real-world, professional use.

GPT-5.2 Thinking hallucinates less than GPT-5.1 Thinking, and responses with errors were 30 percent less common. Long context capabilities have improved, and it is able to handle reports, contracts, papers, and multi-file projects, maintaining accuracy across hundreds of thousands of tokens. It is also better at interpreting screenshots, technical diagrams, and visual reports.

OpenAI says that GPT-5.2 outperforms industry professionals at knowledge work tasks spanning 44 occupations, with the model scoring 70.9 percent on the GDPval test. GPT-5.1 scored 38.8 percent on that benchmark, and it is OpenAI's first model that performs at or above a human expert level.

For ChatGPT users, GPT-5.2 will feel more structured and reliable, and it will have a warmer, more conversational tone. OpenAI says GPT-5.2 Instant is a capable workhorse for everyday work, with improvements in info-seeking questions, how tos and walkthroughs, technical writing, and translation. GPT-5.2 Thinking is meant for more complex tasks, like summarizing long documents, coding, answering questions about uploaded files, and planning decisions. GPT-5.2 Pro is ideal for difficult questions where a higher-quality answer is worth waiting for.

GPT-5.2 Instant, Thinking, and Pro are rolling out today in ChatGPT to paid users. The API is available to all developers.

OpenAI's next-generation model comes just a week after CEO Sam Altman declared a "code red," asking employees to focus on improving ChatGPT so it doesn't fall behind competitors like Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude.