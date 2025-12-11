New Apple Store Opening in Massachusetts Tomorrow

Apple is opening a new store tomorrow at The Shops at Blackstone Valley, an open-air shopping center in Millbury, Massachusetts, near Worcester.



The store is set to open this Friday, December 12, at 12 p.m. local time. Apple is located next to fashion retailer Coach at the shopping center.

The new store is a replacement for Apple's previous location at Solomon Pond Mall, in nearby Marlborough, Massachusetts. That location permanently closed on Wednesday, after more than 10 years of operations. When it relocates a store, Apple typically gives all employees the opportunity to transfer to the new location.

Apple has yet to reveal the new store, but the photo below from local resident Steve Stearns provides a sneak peek at the facade.

Image Credit: Steve Stearns Image Credit: Steve Stearns

Apple's newer stores typically feature a dedicated counter for customers to pick up orders they placed online, and the Genius Bar has become a prominent element again in recent years. There will also be free "Today at Apple" creative sessions.