Twelve South Introduces 20% Sitewide Discount Exclusive to MacRumors Readers

Twelve South today is kicking off a 20 percent sitewide discount that's exclusive to MacRumors readers, allowing you a chance to save on the company's most popular accessories just in time for the holidays. To get this deal, enter the code MacRumors2025 at checkout to take 20 percent off your cart.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Twelve South. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Our code works sitewide on Twelve South, and takes 20 percent off your entire cart, so you can purchase multiple accessories at once for more savings. Once you enter the code MacRumors2025 at checkout, you should start seeing it automatically applied as you browse Twelve South's website.

Note: Use code MacRumors2025 at checkout.

This deal will run through Friday, December 19, so you have a little over a week to take advantage of the sale. As of today, Twelve South is still guaranteeing holiday delivery with its economy shipping option, and the cutoff for choosing the ground economy option is December 15.

Twelve South offers a large variety of accessories built for Apple products. Some of its newest accessories include the MagSafe Wallet Stand for iPhone 17, Curve Nano for iPhone, ButterFly SE 2-in-1 Qi2 Charger, and PowerBug Wall Charger. You can get 20 percent off these accessories and many more with our exclusive code.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.