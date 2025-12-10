Apple Music and Apple TV Experiencing Outage

Apple Music and Apple TV are experiencing an outage that could be causing issues for some users, according to Apple's System Status page.



The outage started at 2:53 p.m. Eastern Time, and it is impacting ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple TV‌, and ‌Apple TV‌ Channels. Apple says that some users may run into intermittent problems, though specifics have not been provided. There don't appear to be a large number of complaints about the services on social media at this time.

We'll update this article when Apple's services are back up and running.