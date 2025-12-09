Apple Arcade Adding These Four Games in January

Apple Arcade will be adding four new games on Thursday, January 8, including True Skate+, Cozy Caravan, Sago Mini Jinja's Garden, and Potion Punch 2+.



True Skate+ is a skateboarding simulation game with realistic physics. You can flick a virtual skateboard with your fingers to perform various tricks.

Cozy Caravan is a kid-friendly, single-player game in which you navigate a caravan through picturesque landscapes, helping communities along the way.

Sago Mini Jinga's Garden is another kid-friendly game in which you plant gardens, harvest ingredients, and explore the open world at your own pace.

Potion Punch 2+ tasks you with mixing powerful potions.

Apple Arcade is a subscription service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. All of the games are free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month, and it is also bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans.

Apple Arcade can be accessed through the App Store and Apple Games apps.