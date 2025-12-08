Apple's 'Outrun' Ad Features Apple Pay Saving the Day in Monster Attack
Apple today shared a new "Outrun" Apple Pay ad on its YouTube channel, highlighting the usefulness of the payments service when a physical payment method is unavailable.
In the spot, a woman fleeing from an attacking monster pulls into a gas station, then realizes she doesn't have her wallet to pay for gas. She's able to make her purchase with her iPhone
instead. "Count on Apple Pay," reads the video's tagline.
Apple has been running the 35-second ad on TikTok and other social networks since November, but it is new to YouTube as of today.
Apple Pay works on all modern iPhones and Apple Watch models, allowing users to link a debit or credit card to a device and use the Wallet app to make contactless payments in supported locations.
