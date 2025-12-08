AirPods Pro 3 Matching Black Friday Low Price of $219.99 on Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 have returned to the low price of $219.99 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. We first tracked this deal during Black Friday, and today is one of the first times it's returned since that event ended.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The AirPods Pro 3 have 2x better Active Noise Cancellation than the prior-generation AirPods Pro 2, better audio quality, a revised fit that's meant to improve comfort and stability, Live Translation for in-person conversations, and heart rate sensing for workouts.

In other AirPods deals, the AirPods 4 with ANC is available for $99.99 on Amazon, down from $179.00, which is another match for a record low price.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.