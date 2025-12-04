Proton Sheets Launches as Encrypted Alternative to Google Sheets

Proton today announced the launch of Proton Sheets, its end-to-end encrypted spreadsheet web application designed to offer a privacy-focused alternative to Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel.



Unlike traditional spreadsheet tools, Proton Sheets encrypts all user data by default, including filenames and metadata. That means no one, not even Proton, can access the contents of users' spreadsheets. The company says the new tool is a response to growing concerns about Big Tech's data collection practices and the integration of AI features that may use proprietary business information for training purposes.

Proton Sheets supports commonly used formulas, data visualization through charts and graphs, and real-time collaboration features. Users can import existing CSV and XLS files, which are then protected with encryption. The application includes access controls that let users manage who can view or edit files.



"With the launch of Proton Sheets, we are not just closing the productivity gap – we are reclaiming data sovereignty for businesses and individuals alike," said Anant Vijay Singh, head of product at Proton Drive. "The reality today is that most spreadsheet tools come from Big Tech giants whose entire business models are built on exploiting user data. Now, with AI woven deeply into these platforms, the risks have escalated exponentially. Every keystroke, every formula you enter can feed into their AI training pipelines. This is an unacceptable trade-off. Users deserve a future free from hidden surveillance and invasive data mining. That's why we built Proton Sheets: a robust, privacy-first alternative that puts control, security, and trust back where they belong – firmly in users hands."

The spreadsheet tool is available through web browsers and within the Proton Drive app. Following the release, Proton Drive now offers a range of productivity tools that includes email, calendar, documents, and spreadsheets, all with built-in encryption.

More information about Proton Sheets is available on the Proton website.