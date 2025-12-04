Apple Arcade Just Got the Most Downloaded Mobile Game Ever and More

Apple Arcade received five more games today, including endless runner Subway Surfers, the world's most downloaded mobile game. Since its launch in 2012, the game has received billions of downloads across all platforms.



The premium Subway Surfers+ edition on Apple Arcade offers the same run as the classic game, but without in-app purchases and ads. As a result, there are new ways to revive your character, collect items, and progress.

A spin-off game Subway Surfers Tag was already released on Apple Arcade in 2022.

The other four games added to Apple Arcade today:

Apple Arcade is a subscription service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. All of the games are free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month, and it is also bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans.

Apple Arcade can be accessed through the App Store and Apple Games apps.