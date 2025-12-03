Apple Books Launches 2025 Year in Review Experience

Apple today launched its personalized 2025 Year in Review experience for Apple Books, featuring users' top books and audiobooks of the year.



Starting today, the 2025 Year in Review appears prominently inside the Home tab of the Apple Books app. The feature offers a personalized breakdown of each user's reading activity throughout the year, including total books completed, top genres, most-read authors, and month-by-month engagement.

Apple first introduced the Year in Review several years ago as a parallel to Apple Music Replay and other annual consumption summaries, and the company continues to refine the experience each year. The 2025 Year in Review displays reading trends in a visual timeline, graphs, and category-specific rankings.

Alongside the personalized recap, Apple has published its annual editorial lists highlighting the Best Books of 2025 and Best Audiobooks of 2025. These lists are curated by Apple Books' editorial team, are also featured inside the Home tab and include titles across fiction, nonfiction, memoir, thrillers, and new author debuts.

It's been quite the year for brilliant books, so much so that it's hard to know where to start when it comes to choosing your next read. But our editors are here to help with their carefully curated top picks of 2025. There's something for every taste and mood: revealing memoirs, compelling crime and thrillers, sizzling romances, hotshot new names, trusty old favourites and so much more. To find out why our editors loved these titles, and why they think you will too, click on each one to read their reviews.

This year's Best Books of 2025 list includes titles such as 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin, Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy, Don't Let Him In by Lisa Jewell, Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy, Presumed Guilty by Scott Turow, Arcana Academy by Elise Kova, King Sorrow by Joe Hill, and Motherland by Julia Ioffe.

For audiobooks, Apple highlights 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin, The Knight and the Moth by Rachel Gillig, Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy, Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins, The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly, Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall, Buckeye by Patrick Ryan, and The Next Conversation by Jefferson Fisher.