Apple Shares New 'I'm Not Remarkable' Ad

Apple today shared a new "I'm Not Remarkable" ad that highlights the accessibility features available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

Apple says its products are designed for every student, with the ad showcasing the use of accessibility features like Magnifier and VoiceOver in college.

"Apple products are designed for every student," says Apple. "Accessibility features like Magnifier on Mac, Accessibility Reader, Braille Access, VoiceOver, Sound & Name Recognition, and Live Captions can improve access, enhance learning, and create new opportunities for people with disabilities to study, socialize, and succeed in college."