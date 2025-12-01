New or Updated Apple Stores to Open in Barcelona, Montréal, and India

Apple's Passeig de Gràcia store in Barcelona, Spain will be temporarily closed for remodeling starting in February, according to a source familiar with the matter.

In Montréal, Canada, a separate source indicated that Apple's Sainte-Catherine store will be moving to a new location in mid-January. Last year, the newspaper La Presse reported that the new store would be located in a 125-year-old heritage building , at the northeast corner of Rue Saint-Catherine and Rue de la Montagne.

Apple recently announced that it will be opening its fifth retail store in India this month, at the DLF Mall of India in Noida, a city near New Delhi.

Apple Noida is set to open on Thursday, December 11, at 1 p.m. local time.

Apple's first two stores in India opened in 2023, in Mumbai and New Delhi. The company then opened another two stores in India in September, in Bengaluru and Pune. In addition, the Apple Store app launched in India earlier this year.