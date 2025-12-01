Anker Kicks Off Cyber Week Sale With Savings on Thunderbolt Docks, Wireless Chargers, and More
Anker's Black Friday sale has now become a Cyber Monday event, with notable discounts on portable chargers, USB-C hubs, cables, and more. This sale will last all Cyber Week and end on December 7.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker and Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
There are a few bonus offers during this event as well, including blind boxes with various random Anker accessories. The first box costs $29.99 and includes one random item or bundle worth $49.99-$169.99, while the highest box costs $129.99 and includes one random item or bundle worth $199.98-$4,799.99.
This sale also includes some Amazon discounts, with a highlight being the 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock for $319.99, down from $399.99. This dock has three Thunderbolt 5 ports, two USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, an SD card reader, audio jack, and more.
Finally, it's worth noting that MacRumors readers can get $10 off a minimum purchase of $200 with our code Ankermacrumors200 on Anker's website. You can stack this code with other discounts, so if you're shopping for a lot this holiday season it's a good opportunity to add more savings to your cart.
Prime Chargers
Wireless Chargers
Amazon
- Nano USB-C 30W Foldable Charger - $11.19, down from $19.99
- 10,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank - $29.99, down from $49.99
- Soundcore V40i Open-Ear Headphones - $39.99, down from $79.99
- MagGo UFO 3-in-1 Charger - $57.49, down from $89.99
- 10,000 mAh MagGo Qi2 Power Bank - $54.99, down from $89.99
- 140W 4-Port USB-C Charger - $59.99, down from $99.99
- Power Station with Lantern - $79.98, down from $149.99
- 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock - $319.99, down from $399.99
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
