Anker Kicks Off Cyber Week Sale With Savings on Thunderbolt Docks, Wireless Chargers, and More

Anker's Black Friday sale has now become a Cyber Monday event, with notable discounts on portable chargers, USB-C hubs, cables, and more. This sale will last all Cyber Week and end on December 7.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker and Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are a few bonus offers during this event as well, including blind boxes with various random Anker accessories. The first box costs $29.99 and includes one random item or bundle worth $49.99-$169.99, while the highest box costs $129.99 and includes one random item or bundle worth $199.98-$4,799.99.

This sale also includes some Amazon discounts, with a highlight being the 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock for $319.99, down from $399.99. This dock has three Thunderbolt 5 ports, two USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, an SD card reader, audio jack, and more.

Finally, it's worth noting that MacRumors readers can get $10 off a minimum purchase of $200 with our code Ankermacrumors200 on Anker's website. You can stack this code with other discounts, so if you're shopping for a lot this holiday season it's a good opportunity to add more savings to your cart.



Prime Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Amazon

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.