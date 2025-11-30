Apple's M4 MacBook Air Drops to $738.04 Low Price for Cyber Monday

Amazon has discounted the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB, Midnight) down to $738.04 for Cyber Monday, down from $999.00. This is a new all-time low price on the computer, beating the deal we saw on Black Friday by about $11.

If you're looking for the larger model, you can get the 15-inch 256GB computer for $949.00, down from $1,199.00. You'll also find many of the 512GB models of the 13-inch and 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week.

Stock appears low on 256GB model, so if you're interested be sure to shop Amazon's sale soon. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.