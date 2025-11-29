Apple Watch Ultra 3 Hits New Record Low Price of $679 ($120 Off)
Apple Watch Ultra 3 has hit a new all-time low price on Best Buy this weekend, available at $120 off nearly every model. This sale is available at both Amazon and Best Buy, but Amazon's delivery estimates are slipping into late December as of writing.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Specifically, Best Buy has the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with Black Titanium Case and Black Ocean Band for $679.00 ($120 off), as well as numerous other models that come with the Alpine Loop and Trail Loop. This is a new record low price on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and it beats the prices we just saw on Black Friday by about $20.
Amazon has the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with Black Titanium Case and Black Ocean Band for $679.00 ($120 off) and the Natural Titanium Case with Blue/Bright Blue Trail Loop for $679.00 ($120 off). However, shoppers should note the delayed delivery estimates with these, which stretch as far as late December.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
