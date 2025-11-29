Apple Watch Ultra 3 Hits New Record Low Price of $679 ($120 Off)

Apple Watch Ultra 3 has hit a new all-time low price on Best Buy this weekend, available at $120 off nearly every model. This sale is available at both Amazon and Best Buy, but Amazon's delivery estimates are slipping into late December as of writing.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Specifically, Best Buy has the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with Black Titanium Case and Black Ocean Band for $679.00 ($120 off), as well as numerous other models that come with the Alpine Loop and Trail Loop. This is a new record low price on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and it beats the prices we just saw on Black Friday by about $20.

Amazon has the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with Black Titanium Case and Black Ocean Band for $679.00 ($120 off) and the Natural Titanium Case with Blue/Bright Blue Trail Loop for $679.00 ($120 off). However, shoppers should note the delayed delivery estimates with these, which stretch as far as late December.

