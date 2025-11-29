AirPods 4 Still Available for All-Time Low Black Friday Price of $69

Black Friday is over, but there are many deals still available this weekend, including Apple's AirPods 4 for just $69.00 at Walmart, down from $129.00. This is the base model without Active Noise Cancellation, and Walmart provides free shipping as well as local pickup options.

In addition to AirPods, Walmart's sale has solid discounts on iPhone 17 Clear and Silicone cases, as well as a nice markdown on the original M1 MacBook Air. In terms of the iPhone 17 cases, these are all matching the all-time low prices on each accessory.

For the M1 MacBook Air, this is the model from November 2020 and was one of the first Macs with an Apple silicon chip. While five years old, the M1 MacBook Air is still a capable machine for many typical day-to-day tasks, and a solid option at this discounted price of $549.00.



