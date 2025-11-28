AirTag Black Friday Deals Include 4-Pack for New Low Price of $62.99
Apple's AirTag has dropped to new low prices for Black Friday 2025, and we're tracking all of the deals below.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon.
Amazon today has Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for $62.99, down from $99.00. This is a new best-ever price for the Bluetooth tracker, beating the previous deal we saw earlier in the month by about $2.
If you're shopping for a single AirTag, Amazon has the AirTag 1-Pack for just $17.97, down from $29.00. This one is a match of the all-time low price on the AirTag 1-Pack.
You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the season for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.
