AirTag Black Friday Deals Include 4-Pack for New Low Price of $62.99

Apple's AirTag has dropped to new low prices for Black Friday 2025, and we're tracking all of the deals below.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon.

Amazon today has Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for $62.99, down from $99.00. This is a new best-ever price for the Bluetooth tracker, beating the previous deal we saw earlier in the month by about $2.

If you're shopping for a single AirTag, Amazon has the AirTag 1-Pack for just $17.97, down from $29.00. This one is a match of the all-time low price on the AirTag 1-Pack.

