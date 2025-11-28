The 60+ Best Black Friday Accessory Deals on iPhone Chargers, Monitors, Headphones, and More

Black Friday is here, and as part of the event we're tracking great discounts on Apple-related accessories. If you're looking for Apple products, our dedicated post on all the Apple Black Friday deals available now covers every Apple device on sale right now. In this article, we're focusing on accessories for smartphones and computers, as well as a few extras like robot vacuums and more.

Many of the deals shared below will be found on Amazon, but there are a few other notable sales at sites like Sonos, Sony, Samsung, and others that you'll find in our lists.

Twelve South

twelve south black friday 2

Twelve South's big Black Friday sale kicked off this week on Amazon, and you can find the year's best prices on BookArc MacBook stands, wireless charging stations, AirFly, and more. Our pick of the sale is the HiRise 3 Deluxe Wireless Charging Station, which can simultaneously charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, for $59.99, down from $149.99.

MacBook Stands

Chargers

Miscellaneous

Satechi

satechi black friday 2

Sonos

sonos black friday 2

Sonos is hosting its annual Black Friday sale, and this year you'll find up to 30 percent off the company's most popular devices. This includes the Sonos Ace headphones, Arc Ultra soundbar, Move 2 speaker, and more.

UP TO 30% OFF
Sonos Black Friday Sale

All discounts in this sale have been automatically applied, so you don't need to enter a coupon code in order to see the final sale prices. We've collected all of the deals in the list below, but you can also find a few bundle discounts on sale on the Sonos website.

Jackery

jackery black friday 2

Ecovacs

ecovacs black friday 2

Sony

sony black friday 2

Sony is hosting a Black Friday sale with savings on the company's best headphones, speakers, sound bars, TVs, photography equipment, and more.

$150 OFF
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones for $249.99

We've collected a few of the most notable products on sale in the lists below, but be sure to head to Sony's website for the full list of deals. Most devices have an option for free pickup if you live near a Best Buy location that offers local pickup.

You can get Sony's popular WH-1000XM5 Premium Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $249.99 during this event, down from $399.99. There are also a few earbuds and other noise canceling headphones on sale with notable discounts, all of which have been applied automatically and do not require any coupon codes.

Headphones

Earbuds

TVs

Anker

anker black friday 2

Highlights of Anker's Black Friday sale on Amazon include the 10,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank for $29.99 ($19 off) and the popular 60,000mAh Power Station with Smart Digital Display and Retractable Light for $79.98, down from $149.99.

Beats

beats black friday 2

Amazon this week is discounting a collection of Beats headphones and speakers, including a low price on the Powerbeats Pro 2. You can get this new 2025 model for $199.95 in four colors, down from $249.99. This deal on the Powerbeats Pro 2 is being matched at Best Buy, along with a few other Beats deals.

UP TO 57% OFF
Beats Deals on Amazon

This sale also includes major discounts on products like the Beats Pill, which has hit $99.95 on Amazon, down from $149.95. This discount is available in five colors of the Bluetooth speaker.

Additionally, Amazon has the Beats Studio Buds+ for $149.95, down from $169.95. These have up to 9 hours of playback (up to 36 hours with charging case), USB-C, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.

You'll also find a few steep discounts on over-ear headphones, like the Beats Studio Pro at $169.95, down from $349.99. This is another all-time low price on this pair of Beats headphones.

Samsung

samsung black friday 2

Samsung kicked off a sitewide Black Friday sale this week. This includes sales on monitors, storage accessories, TVs, Galaxy smartphones, home appliances, and more.

SITEWIDE DISCOUNTS
Samsung Black Friday Sale

Highlights from this event include quite a few models of The Frame TV on sale, including a new all-time low price on The Frame Pro models. You can get the 2025 65-inch The Frame TV for $1,199.99 ($600 off), as well as The Frame Pro for $1,999.00 ($1,200 off).

Other deals include savings on monitors like the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 for $389.99 ($310 off), the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor for $899.99 ($900 off), and more. We're also tracking big markdowns on home appliances including refrigerators and washer/dryers, and a few Galaxy device discounts.

Samsung's new Galaxy XR headset also has a few notable offers during this event, including up to $1,140 in savings with the Explorer Pack. This features various content at no extra cost with the purchase of the Galaxy XR, like one year of YouTube Premium, one year of Google AI Pro, and more.

If you purchase the Galaxy XR alongside other Galaxy products, there are also a few bundle offers during the early Black Friday sale. You can get 70 percent off Galaxy Buds3, 44 percent off Galaxy Buds3 Pro, and 25 percent off Galaxy Watch8 Classic when bundled with the headset.

TVs

Monitors and Storage

Appliances

Galaxy Products

TVs

hisense black friday 2

Amazon's Black Friday TV deals are abundant, with most sales focusing on Smart Fire TV models with big discounts. You'll find brands like Insignia, Hisense, and Panasonic at solid low prices this season.

Video Games

video games black friday

We're keeping track of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.

