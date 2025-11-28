The 60+ Best Black Friday Accessory Deals on iPhone Chargers, Monitors, Headphones, and More
Black Friday is here, and as part of the event we're tracking great discounts on Apple-related accessories. If you're looking for Apple products, our dedicated post on all the Apple Black Friday deals available now covers every Apple device on sale right now. In this article, we're focusing on accessories for smartphones and computers, as well as a few extras like robot vacuums and more.
Many of the deals shared below will be found on Amazon, but there are a few other notable sales at sites like Sonos, Sony, Samsung, and others that you'll find in our lists.
Twelve South
Twelve South's big Black Friday sale kicked off this week on Amazon, and you can find the year's best prices on BookArc MacBook stands, wireless charging stations, AirFly, and more. Our pick of the sale is the HiRise 3 Deluxe Wireless Charging Station, which can simultaneously charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, for $59.99, down from $149.99.
MacBook Stands
- BookArc Flex MacBook Stand (Black) - $19.99, down from $39.99
- BookArc Flex MacBook Stand (White) - $19.99, down from $39.99
- BookArc Flex MacBook Stand (Chrome) - $19.99, down from $36.58
- Curve Nano MagSafe Stand - $28.99, down from $34.99
Chargers
- HiRise 2 Deluxe Wireless Charging Station - $39.99, down from $59.99
- PowerBug Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Charger - $39.99, down from $49.99
- HiRise 3 Deluxe Wireless Charging Station - $59.99, down from $149.99
- Butterfly 2-in-1 Compact Foldable Wireless Charger - $69.99, down from $99.99
Miscellaneous
- PowerCord 30W USB-C Cable - $19.99, down from $29.99
- AirFly SE - $25.99, down from $39.99
- PlugBug 4-Port Hub - $69.99, down from $119.99
Satechi
- FindAll Keychain with Find My - $20.99, down from $29.99
- FindAll Wallet Card with Find My - $23.99, down from $34.99
- FindAll Luggage Tag with Find My - $30.99, down from $44.99
- FindAll Glasses Case with Find My - $33.59, down from $49.99
Sonos
Sonos is hosting its annual Black Friday sale, and this year you'll find up to 30 percent off the company's most popular devices. This includes the Sonos Ace headphones, Arc Ultra soundbar, Move 2 speaker, and more.
All discounts in this sale have been automatically applied, so you don't need to enter a coupon code in order to see the final sale prices. We've collected all of the deals in the list below, but you can also find a few bundle discounts on sale on the Sonos website.
- Ace Headphones - $279, down from $399
- Arc Ultra Soundbar - $879, down from $1,099
- Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar - $349, down from $499
- Ray Soundbar - $199, down from $219
- Era 100 Speaker - $169, down from $219
- Era 300 Speaker - $379, down from $479
- Roam 2 Portable Speaker - $139, down from $179
- Move 2 Portable Speaker - $399, down from $499
- Sub Mini - $399, down from $499
- Sub 4 - $719, down from $899
Jackery
- Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station - $349.00, down from $499.00
- Explorer 2000 Plus Solar Generator - $1,999.00, down from $4,399.00
- Explorer 2000 Plus Kit - $2,998.00, down from $6,499.00
Ecovacs
- Deebot N30 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop - $349.99, down from $699.99
- Deebot T30S Pro Robot Vacuum - $399.99, down from $1,099.99
- Deebot T50 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum - $499.99, down from $699.99
- Deebot X9 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum - $699.99, down from $1,299.99
Sony
Sony is hosting a Black Friday sale with savings on the company's best headphones, speakers, sound bars, TVs, photography equipment, and more.
We've collected a few of the most notable products on sale in the lists below, but be sure to head to Sony's website for the full list of deals. Most devices have an option for free pickup if you live near a Best Buy location that offers local pickup.
You can get Sony's popular WH-1000XM5 Premium Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $249.99 during this event, down from $399.99. There are also a few earbuds and other noise canceling headphones on sale with notable discounts, all of which have been applied automatically and do not require any coupon codes.
Headphones
- WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones - $39.99 ($30 off)
- WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones - $99.99 ($80 off)
- ULT WEAR Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones - $149.99 ($100 off)
- WH-1000XM4 Premium Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones - $189.99 ($160 off)
- WH-1000XM5 Premium Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones - $249.99 ($150 off)
- WH-1000XM6 Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones - $399.99 ($60 off)
Earbuds
- WF-C510 Truly Wireless Earbuds - $49.99 ($20 off)
- WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds - $79.99 ($50 off)
- WF-1000XM5 The Best Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds - $229.99 ($100 off)
TVs
- 43-inch Bravia LED 4K HDR Google TV - $419.99 ($80 off)
- 55-inch Bravia OLED 4K HDR Google TV - $999.99 ($500 off)
- 65-inch Bravia Mini LED 4K HDR Google TV - $999.99 ($500 off)
- 65-inch Bravia 4K HDR Google TV - $1,499.99 ($500 off)
- 65-inch Bravia II QD-OLED 4K HDR Google TV - $2,299.99 ($1,000 off)
Anker
Highlights of Anker's Black Friday sale on Amazon include the 10,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank for $29.99 ($19 off) and the popular 60,000mAh Power Station with Smart Digital Display and Retractable Light for $79.98, down from $149.99.
- Nano USB-C 30W Foldable Charger - $11.19, down from $19.99
- 10,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank - $29.99, down from $49.99
- Soundcore V40i Open-Ear Headphones - $39.99, down from $79.99
- MagGo UFO 3-in-1 Charger - $57.49, down from $89.99
- 10,000 mAh MagGo Qi2 Power Bank - $54.99, down from $89.99
- 140W 4-Port USB-C Charger - $59.99, down from $99.99
- Power Station with Lantern - $79.98, down from $149.99
Beats
Amazon this week is discounting a collection of Beats headphones and speakers, including a low price on the Powerbeats Pro 2. You can get this new 2025 model for $199.95 in four colors, down from $249.99. This deal on the Powerbeats Pro 2 is being matched at Best Buy, along with a few other Beats deals.
This sale also includes major discounts on products like the Beats Pill, which has hit $99.95 on Amazon, down from $149.95. This discount is available in five colors of the Bluetooth speaker.
Additionally, Amazon has the Beats Studio Buds+ for $149.95, down from $169.95. These have up to 9 hours of playback (up to 36 hours with charging case), USB-C, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.
You'll also find a few steep discounts on over-ear headphones, like the Beats Studio Pro at $169.95, down from $349.99. This is another all-time low price on this pair of Beats headphones.
- Beats Studio Buds+ - $149.95, down from $169.95
- Beats Pill - $99.95, down from $149.95
- Beats Solo 4 - $129.99, down from $199.95
- Beats Studio Pro - $169.95, down from $349.99
- Powerbeats Pro 2 - $199.95, down from $249.99
Samsung
Samsung kicked off a sitewide Black Friday sale this week. This includes sales on monitors, storage accessories, TVs, Galaxy smartphones, home appliances, and more.
Highlights from this event include quite a few models of The Frame TV on sale, including a new all-time low price on The Frame Pro models. You can get the 2025 65-inch The Frame TV for $1,199.99 ($600 off), as well as The Frame Pro for $1,999.00 ($1,200 off).
Other deals include savings on monitors like the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 for $389.99 ($310 off), the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor for $899.99 ($900 off), and more. We're also tracking big markdowns on home appliances including refrigerators and washer/dryers, and a few Galaxy device discounts.
Samsung's new Galaxy XR headset also has a few notable offers during this event, including up to $1,140 in savings with the Explorer Pack. This features various content at no extra cost with the purchase of the Galaxy XR, like one year of YouTube Premium, one year of Google AI Pro, and more.
If you purchase the Galaxy XR alongside other Galaxy products, there are also a few bundle offers during the early Black Friday sale. You can get 70 percent off Galaxy Buds3, 44 percent off Galaxy Buds3 Pro, and 25 percent off Galaxy Watch8 Classic when bundled with the headset.
TVs
- The Frame (2025 Models) - Save up to $600
- The Frame Pro - $1,999.99, down from $3,199.99
- 65-inch OLED S90C TV - $1,699.99, down from $2,699.99
- 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV - $1,799.99, down from $2,699.99
- 77-inch OLED S90F TV - $1,999.99, down from $3,499.99
- 75-inch Neo QLED QN90D TV - $1,799.99, down from $3,299.99
Monitors and Storage
- 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 - $389.99, down from $699.99
- 40-inch Odyssey G7 G75F Curved Monitor - $749.99, down from $1,199.99
- 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor - $979.99, down from $1,599.99
- 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Monitor - $899.99, down from $1,799.99
- 55-inch Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor - $1,699.99, down from $2,699.99
Appliances
- Bespoke Smart Dishwasher - $999.00, down from $1,399.00
- Large Capacity Side-by-Side Fridge - $1,099.00, down from $1,666.00
- 4-Door French Door Fridge - $1,699.00, down from $2,999.00
- Bespoke All-in-One Combo Washer/Dryer - $1,999.00, down from $3,299.00
- Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Fridge - $2,399.00, down from $3,499.00
- Bespoke 4-Door Flex Fridge - $2,050.00, down from $4,099.00
- Bespoke 4-Door Flex Fridge - $3,299.00, down from $4,999.00
Galaxy Products
- Galaxy XR - Save up to $1,140 with the Explorer Pack
- Galaxy S25 Ultra - Save up to $480 in instant trade-in credit
- Galaxy Z Fold7 - Save up to $1,000
- Galaxy Ring - Get up to $150 trade-in credit
- Galaxy Watch Ultra - Save up to $250
- Galaxy Watch 7 - Save up to $150
- Galaxy Buds3 Pro - Save $40
TVs
Amazon's Black Friday TV deals are abundant, with most sales focusing on Smart Fire TV models with big discounts. You'll find brands like Insignia, Hisense, and Panasonic at solid low prices this season.
- 50-inch Insignia LED 4K Smart Fire TV - $169.99, down from $299.99
- 55-inch Hisense QLED 4K Smart Fire TV - $239.99, down from $429.99
- 65-inch Hisense QLED 4K Smart Fire TV - $349.99, down from $549.99
- 75-inch LG Mini LED 4K Smart TV - $896.99, down from $1,096.99
- 65-inch Sony Bravia Mini LED 4K Smart Google TV - $998.00, down from $1,499.00
- 85-inch Sony Bravia Mini LED 4K Smart Google TV - $3,798.00, down from $4,799.00
Video Games
- Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 - $109.99, down from $149.99
- PlayStation Portal - $179.00, down from $199.99
- PlayStation 5 (Slim) - $449.99, down from $549.99
- PlayStation DualSense Controller - $54.99, down from $74.99
- PlayStation DualSense Edge - $169.00, down from $199.99
- Meta Quest 3S - $249.99, down from $299.99
- PlayStation VR2 Horizon Bundle - $299.00, down from $399.99
We're keeping track of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.
