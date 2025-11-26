Apple Watch Series 11 Drops to New Low Price of $339 in Black Friday Sale

Amazon this week is discounting Apple Watch Series 11 GPS and cellular models, with up to $60 off select devices. These deals join the abundance of Black Friday deals on Apple Watches, also including great discounts on Apple Watch SE 3.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for $339.00, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $369.99, down from $429.00. You'll find three of the 42mm GPS models on sale at this all-time low price, and four of the 46mm GPS models discounted by $59 in this sale.

If you're shopping for cellular models, you can also find new record low prices on multiple models this week on Amazon. The 42mm cellular Apple Watch Series 11 has hit $439.99, down from $499.00, and the 46mm cellular model has hit $469.99, down from $529.00.

In addition to Series 11 deals, Amazon has big deals on multiple Apple Watch models this week. This includes $49 off Apple Watch SE 3.

Apple Watch SE 3

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.