Apple Intelligence Expansion to China Progresses With New Feedback Form

by

Apple may be getting closer to bringing Apple Intelligence to China, based on an ‌Apple Intelligence‌ feedback form that recently launched on the company's website. The form requires a +86 telephone number for feedback to be submitted, which suggests that it is designed for Apple users located in China rather than those who simply speak Chinese.

apple intelligence black
The site is designed to allow customers to share feedback on ‌Apple Intelligence‌, reporting information about content, privacy, and general functionality.

Customers can submit feedback on Writing Tools, the Photos Clean Up tool, notification summaries, the Reduce Interruptions Focus Mode, priority Mail messages, Smart Replies in Mail and Messages, and summaries in Mail, Messages, Safari, and Call Recordings in the Notes app.

As of right now, no ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features are available in China. Apple has been working to expand ‌Apple Intelligence‌ to China since the launch of iOS 18, but it has to partner with a Chinese AI company to deliver the AI functionality.

Apple has teamed up with Alibaba for ‌Apple Intelligence‌, but the rollout of the feature set was delayed in June due to ongoing trade issues between the United States and China. The U.S. and China have since reached a trade and tariff truce, which means Apple could soon clear regulatory hurdles.

iOS 26.2 will be the last version of iOS that launches before the end of the year, and it's possible that Apple might be able to implement support in the update if it has earned China's approval. There are no signs of ‌Apple Intelligence‌ support in China in the betas so far, and neither Apple nor Alibaba have provided a potential release date.

