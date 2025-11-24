New Apple Ad Highlights iPhone 17 Pro's Vapor Chamber Cooling
Apple has published a new ad for the iPhone 17 Pro on its YouTube channel, highlighting the device's vapor chamber cooling and A19 Pro chip.
Titled "Peak Performance," the minute-long ad opens with a man running through an arid desert landscape when storm clouds coalesce above him. A drop of water falls from the sky and evaporates on his forehead, providing him with super-human performance and multitasking ability. A voiceover says:
The Apple A19 Pro chip is vapor cooled. Because when you run cool, you can push your limits. And juggle over 35 trillion complex tasks a second. Just imagine if we were that powerful...
As the man continues to run, he plays the keys on an elongated piano while solving a Rubik's cube with one hand, then breaks through a wall and dashes through a room of singers, before smashing through another wall and eclipsing the camera view.
Apple overhauled the thermal design of the iPhone 17 Pro models, adopting a vapor chamber cooling system. With the vapor chamber system, a small amount of deionized water moves heat away from the A19 Pro chip and distributes it throughout the iPhone's aluminum unibody frame. Apple says the design allows for 40 percent better sustained performance for demanding tasks.
Starting at $1,099 for the Pro and $1,199 for the Pro Max, the iPhone 17 Pro models are more expensive than the $999 iPhone Air and the $799 iPhone 17, but they have the most advanced feature set available in the iPhone line.
