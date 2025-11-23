Amazon Kicks Off Black Friday Sale With Major Discounts on Apple Accessories, TVs, and More
Black Friday deals have begun, and Amazon is one of the best places you can find steep discounts on numerous products this week. We've already collected all of the best Apple-related deals you'll find at Amazon (and other retailers) in our Apple Black Friday Deals post, so below you'll find other discounts on devices like Anker accessories, Beats headphones, video games, TVs, and more.
Anker
Highlights of Anker's Black Friday sale on Amazon include the 10,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank for $29.99 ($19 off) and the popular 60,000mAh Power Station with Smart Digital Display and Retractable Light for $79.98, down from $149.99.
- Nano USB-C 30W Foldable Charger - $11.19, down from $19.99
- 10,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank - $29.99, down from $49.99
- Soundcore V40i Open-Ear Headphones - $39.99, down from $79.99
- MagGo UFO 3-in-1 Charger - $57.49, down from $89.99
- 10,000 mAh MagGo Qi2 Power Bank - $54.99, down from $89.99
- 140W 4-Port USB-C Charger - $59.99, down from $99.99
- Power Station with Lantern - $79.98, down from $149.99
Beats
Amazon this week is discounting a collection of Beats headphones and speakers, including a low price on the Powerbeats Pro 2. You can get this new 2025 model for $199.95 in four colors, down from $249.99. This deal on the Powerbeats Pro 2 is being matched at Best Buy, along with a few other Beats deals.
This sale also includes major discounts on products like the Beats Pill, which has hit $99.95 on Amazon, down from $149.95. This discount is available in five colors of the Bluetooth speaker.
Additionally, Amazon has the Beats Studio Buds+ for $149.95, down from $169.95. These have up to 9 hours of playback (up to 36 hours with charging case), USB-C, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.
You'll also find a few steep discounts on over-ear headphones, like the Beats Studio Pro at $169.95, down from $349.99. This is another all-time low price on this pair of Beats headphones.
- Beats Studio Buds+ - $149.95, down from $169.95
- Beats Pill - $99.95, down from $149.95
- Beats Solo 4 - $129.99, down from $199.95
- Beats Studio Pro - $169.95, down from $349.99
- Powerbeats Pro 2 - $199.95, down from $249.99
TVs
Amazon's Black Friday TV deals are abundant, with most sales focusing on Smart Fire TV models with big discounts. You'll find brands like Insignia, Hisense, and Panasonic at solid low prices this season.
- 50-inch Insignia LED 4K Smart Fire TV - $169.99, down from $299.99
- 55-inch Hisense QLED 4K Smart Fire TV - $239.99, down from $429.99
- 65-inch Hisense QLED 4K Smart Fire TV - $349.99, down from $549.99
- 65-inch Samsung QLED Smart TV - $697.99, down from $897.99
- 75-inch LG Mini LED 4K Smart TV - $896.99, down from $1,096.99
- 65-inch Sony Bravia Mini LED 4K Smart Google TV - $998.00, down from $1,499.00
- 85-inch Sony Bravia Mini LED 4K Smart Google TV - $3,798.00, down from $4,799.00
Jackery
- Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station - $349.00, down from $499.00
- Explorer 2000 Plus Solar Generator - $1,999.00, down from $4,399.00
- Explorer 2000 Plus Kit - $2,998.00, down from $6,499.00
Ecovacs
- Deebot N30 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop - $349.99, down from $699.99
- Deebot T30S Pro Robot Vacuum - $399.99, down from $1,099.99
- Deebot T50 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum - $499.99, down from $699.99
- Deebot X9 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum - $699.99, down from $1,299.99
Video Games
- Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 - $109.99, down from $149.99
- PlayStation Portal - $179.00, down from $199.99
- PlayStation 5 (Slim) - $449.99, down from $549.99
- PlayStation DualSense Controller - $54.99, down from $74.99
- PlayStation DualSense Edge - $169.00, down from $199.99
- Meta Quest 3S - $249.99, down from $299.99
- PlayStation VR2 Horizon Bundle - $299.00, down from $399.99
You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.
