AirPods 4 With ANC Hit $99.99 Low Price

Apple's AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation just hit a new record low price on Amazon, now available for $99.99, down from $179.00. With this steep $79 discount, Amazon's sale is now one of the all-around best Black Friday deals we've seen so far this season.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also still get the AirPods 4 without ANC for $79.99 on Amazon, down from $129.00. Both models provide an estimated delivery date of November 26 for free shipping options, while Prime members in select locations should see same-day options.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.