Google Launches Nano Banana Pro AI Image Generator With Improved Text Capabilities

Google today announced the launch of Nano Banana Pro, an image generation model that is a followup to the Nano Banana model that came out earlier this year. Nano Banana Pro is built on Gemini 3 Pro, Google's latest and most advanced AI model.

Google says that Nano Banana Pro is the best model for generating images with correctly rendered and legible text, from a short tagline to a long paragraph. Nano Banana Pro's text expertise allows for the creation of mockups and posters with different fonts, textures, and word style, plus it works in multiple languages.

Content is more helpful than before, with Nano Banana Pro able to create text-heavy infographics and diagrams for learning purposes. It can connect to Google Search to gather information for a graphic, and blend more elements than before. It supports uploading up to 14 images and can maintain the consistency and resemblance of up to five people.

There are image editing tools in Nano Banana Pro that can be used to select, refine, and transform parts of images with localized editing. Camera angles, focus, color, and lighting can be adjusted, and there are 2K and 4K resolution output options.

With the launch of Nano Banana Pro, Google is giving Gemini the ability to tell if an image was generated with Google AI. AI-created images feature SynthIDs and a visible watermark on images generated by free and AI Pro tier users.

Nano Banana Pro is available in the Gemini app when using the Create images feature with the Thinking model. Free users will receive limited quotas, and then will revert to the original Nano Banana model. Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers can generate more images before hitting the limit. Nano Banana Pro is also available for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in AI mode in Search.

Google is making Nano Banana Pro available for companies that use Google Ads, and developers can use it through the Gemini API and Google AI Studio.