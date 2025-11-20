The Best Early Black Friday iPad Deals

Black Friday is just over a week away, and iPad deals have finally started to flood in at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Below we're tracking discounts on every current generation iPad, including lowest-ever prices on M3 iPad Air and M5 iPad Pro, plus steep markdowns on iPad and iPad mini.

M3 iPad Air

We're tracking record low prices across the entire M3 iPad Air lineup for Black Friday, with discounts available at both Amazon and Best Buy. This sale includes savings on both Wi-Fi and cellular models of the tablet, and it's been a few weeks since we last saw these all-time low prices.

Prices start at $449.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00. Across the board these are all $150 discounts on the M3 iPad Air, and each one is a match for the best-ever price seen on these tablets.

Our list below focuses on Wi-Fi models, but you'll also find many cellular models on sale at $150 off right now. The 128GB cellular 11-inch iPad Air is available for $599.00 and the 128GB cellular 13-inch iPad Air is available for $799.00, both representing record low prices.



11-inch M3 iPad Air

13-inch M3 iPad Air

M5 iPad Pro

Amazon and Best Buy recently opened up big discounts across the M5 iPad Pro lineup, offering as much as $169 off select tablets. Prices now start at $924.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M5 iPad Pro at Amazon, down from $999.00. This specific tablet has been slowly dropping in price all month, and Amazon's sale today is now the best-ever price.

For the larger models, you can save up to $169 on the 13-inch M5 iPad Pro on Amazon this week. If you're shopping for the 2TB Nano-Texture Glass Wi-Fi model, Amazon has this tablet for $2,230.00, down from $2,399.00, as well as a few other 13-inch models between $50 and $137 off.



11-Inch M5 iPad Pro

13-Inch M5 iPad Pro

11th Gen iPad

Amazon this week is taking $69 off Wi-Fi models of Apple's 11th generation iPad. Prices start at $279.99 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, a second-best price on this model.

iPad mini 7

Amazon this week has low prices on nearly every Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. You'll also find a few deals on cellular models during this sale.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.