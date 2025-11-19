Apple Names 2025 App Store Awards Finalists Across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and More

Apple today shared its 2025 App Store award finalists, recognizing 45 standout apps and games selected by the App Store editorial team.





"We're thrilled to celebrate the App Store Award finalists, a diverse and talented group of developers from around the globe," said Carson Oliver, Apple's head of App Store Worldwide. "Their commitment to excellence is an inspiration, resulting in experiences that empowered users to tap into their creativity, achieve more through technical innovations, and discover new adventures through the world of gameplay."

Apple selected top games and apps for each of its platforms, along with the best Apple Arcade titles. There's also a category recognizing apps that had a cultural impact by fostering greater understanding and giving users more ways to interact with their communities. Finalists are listed below.

iPhone App of the Year

iPhone Game of the Year

iPad App of the Year

iPad Game of the Year

Mac App of the Year

Mac Game of the Year

Apple Arcade Game of the Year

Apple Vision Pro App of the Year

Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year

Apple Watch App of the Year

Apple TV App of the Year

Cultural Impact Finalists

The winner in each category will be announced in the coming weeks. More information about each app can be found on Apple's website.