Steve Jobs Talks Pixar in 'Never-Before-Seen' Interview as 'Toy Story' Turns 30

Just ahead of the 30th anniversary of Toy Story, The Steve Jobs Archive has shared a "never-before-seen" video of Steve Jobs discussing Pixar.



The interview is from November 22, 1996 — exactly one year after Toy Story debuted in theaters, as the world's first entirely computer-animated feature-length film. In the video, Jobs reflects on Pixar's early success, business model, and more.

For those unaware, Pixar was born after Jobs purchased the computer graphics division of Lucasfilm, and spun it into an independent company. He remained Pixar's majority shareholder until the company was sold to Disney in 2006.

Fun fact: Jobs appears in Toy Story's opening credits.

The Steve Jobs Archive was launched in 2022 by Laurene Powell Jobs, Tim Cook, and Jony Ive. The website features a collection of quotes, photos, videos, and emails from Jobs, and offers fellowships to young creators looking to follow in his footsteps.