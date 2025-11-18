Here's How Apple Uses 3D Printing for Apple Watch and iPhone Air

by

Apple today highlighted its use of 3D-printed titanium in a trio of devices, the step-by-step process involved, and a few benefits of the technology.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 hero 250909
The titanium case on Apple Watch Ultra 3 models, the titanium case on higher-end Apple Watch Series 11 models, and the USB-C port on the iPhone Air are all 3D printed with 100% recycled aerospace-grade titanium powder, according to Apple.

3D printing involves creating an object layer by layer with powdered metal, until it is as close to the final shape needed as possible. It is an additive process, meaning that materials are only used as needed, whereas conventional forging is a more wasteful process that involves taking a solid block of metal and shaving it down into a desired part.

Apple says its use of 3D printing enables Apple Watch Ultra 3 and titanium Apple Watch Series 11 cases to use just half the raw material compared to the equivalent previous-generation models. In total, Apple estimates that more than 400 metric tons of raw titanium will be saved this year alone thanks to this new process.

Apple is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality across its entire footprint by 2030, and 3D printing helps it get one step closer to that goal.

"A 50 percent drop is a massive achievement — you're getting two watches out of the same amount of material used for one," said Sarah Chandler, Apple's Vice President of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation, in the press release.

In addition to the environmental benefits, Apple said 3D printing improves waterproofing for the antenna housing in cellular Apple Watch models, as it provides better bonding between the metal case and the thin plastic strip for antenna signals.

Apple previously said the iPhone Air's 3D-printed USB-C port offers three benefits compared to one made with a conventional forging process: it is thinner, stronger, and uses 33% less material to be more environmentally friendly.

Apple goes on to detail its step-by-step process for 3D printing titanium Apple Watch cases. First, raw titanium is atomized into powder. Then, a machine with lasers uses that powder to build a set of cases layer by layer. Next, excess powder is removed from the cases. After the cases are separated, they are put through a final quality check.

The full article on Apple's website is a worthwhile read if you are interested in learning more.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, iPhone Air
Tag: Apple Environment
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now), Apple Watch Ultra (Buy Now), iPhone Air (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Popular Stories

AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4

Thursday November 13, 2025 11:35 am PST by
Apple today released new firmware designed for the AirPods Pro 3, the AirPods 4, and the prior-generation AirPods Pro 2. The AirPods Pro 3 firmware is 8B25, while the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 firmware is 8B21, all up from the prior 8A358 firmware released in October. There's no word on what's include in the updated firmware, but the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4 with ANC, and AirPods Pro 3...
Read Full Article68 comments
Tim Cook WWDC 2018

Report: Tim Cook to Step Down as Apple CEO 'as Soon as Next Year'

Saturday November 15, 2025 2:40 pm PST by
Apple is preparing for Tim Cook to step down as CEO of the company "as soon as next year," according to the Financial Times. The company's board of directors and senior executives "recently intensified preparations for Cook to hand over the reins," the report said. While the report said that Apple is unlikely to name a new CEO before its next earnings report in late January, it went on to ...
Read Full Article458 comments
iPhone Pocket Short

iPhone Pocket Now Available to Order, But Already Selling Out

Friday November 14, 2025 6:20 am PST by
Apple recently teamed up with Japanese fashion brand ISSEY MIYAKE to create the iPhone Pocket, a limited-edition knitted accessory designed to carry an iPhone. iPhone Pocket is available to order on Apple's online store starting today, in the United States, France, China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. However, it is already completely sold out in the United...
Read Full Article197 comments
apple silicon mac lineup 2024 feature purple m5

Apple's 2026 Mac Plans

Friday November 14, 2025 3:23 pm PST by
Most of Apple's Macs are slated to get M5 chips across 2026, and there's a possibility we'll even see the first M6 chips toward the end of the year. Updates are planned for everything from the MacBook Air to the Mac Studio. MacBook Air (Early 2026) The MacBook Air will be one of the first Macs to get a 2026 refresh, with an update planned for the first few months of the year. The MacBook...
Read Full Article151 comments
best early black friday deals

Best Black Friday Apple Deals Live Now - Save on AirPods, iPads, and Apple Watches

Saturday November 15, 2025 1:45 pm PST by
We're officially in the month of Black Friday, which will take place on Friday, November 28 in 2025. As always, this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. In this article, the majority of the discounts will be found on Amazon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When ...
Read Full Article2 comments
tvOS 26 Profiles

tvOS 26.2 Adds a Useful New Feature to Your Apple TV

Friday November 14, 2025 10:02 am PST by
Starting with the upcoming tvOS 26.2 update, currently in beta, additional profiles created on the Apple TV no longer require their own Apple Account. In the Settings app on the Apple TV, under Profiles and Accounts, anyone can create a new profile by simply entering a name and indicating whether the profile is for a kid. The profile will be associated with the primary user's Apple Account,...
Read Full Article
walmart new ornametns

Walmart Black Friday Deals Begin Today With Low Prices on Headphones, TVs, and More

Friday November 14, 2025 7:55 am PST by
Walmart's Black Friday sale has officially kicked off today, with an online shopping event that's also seeing some matching deals in retail locations. There are quite a few major discounts in this sale, including savings on headphones, TVs, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Walmart. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Read Full Article13 comments
CarPlay Pinned Messages

iOS 26.2 Adds New CarPlay Setting

Thursday November 13, 2025 6:48 am PST by
iOS 26 extended pinned conversations in the Messages app to CarPlay, for quick access to your most frequent chats. However, some drivers may prefer the classic view with a list of individual conversations only, and Apple now lets users choose. Apple released the second beta of iOS 26.2 this week, and it introduces a new CarPlay setting for turning off pinned conversations in the Messages...
Read Full Article24 comments
iOS 26

Everything New in iOS 26.2 Beta 3

Monday November 17, 2025 3:20 pm PST by
Apple provided developers with the third beta of an upcoming iOS 26.2 update, and there are still new features that are being added with each beta that we get. We've rounded up all of the changes that Apple made in beta 3. AirDrop Apple added new AirDrop functionality, providing a way for two people to share files temporarily without having to add one another as contacts. iOS 26.2...
Read Full Article17 comments

Top Rated Comments

xmach Avatar
xmach
11 minutes ago at 07:50 am

Apple is ignoring the massive energy cost of producing titanium powder and instead focusing on 3D printing efficiency and renewable electricity usage. This is a selective framing that helps meet sustainability targets without meaningfully reducing total energy consumption.
They're now using 50% as much raw material (titanium). Do you have any idea how much energy it costs to extract titanium from the Earth?

This is a significant achievement. Apple should be proud, and is right to to publicize this advance.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments