Here's How Apple Uses 3D Printing for Apple Watch and iPhone Air

Apple today highlighted its use of 3D-printed titanium in a trio of devices, the step-by-step process involved, and a few benefits of the technology.



The titanium case on Apple Watch Ultra 3 models, the titanium case on higher-end Apple Watch Series 11 models, and the USB-C port on the iPhone Air are all 3D printed with 100% recycled aerospace-grade titanium powder, according to Apple.

3D printing involves creating an object layer by layer with powdered metal, until it is as close to the final shape needed as possible. It is an additive process, meaning that materials are only used as needed, whereas conventional forging is a more wasteful process that involves taking a solid block of metal and shaving it down into a desired part.

Apple says its use of 3D printing enables Apple Watch Ultra 3 and titanium Apple Watch Series 11 cases to use just half the raw material compared to the equivalent previous-generation models. In total, Apple estimates that more than 400 metric tons of raw titanium will be saved this year alone thanks to this new process.

Apple is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality across its entire footprint by 2030, and 3D printing helps it get one step closer to that goal.

"A 50 percent drop is a massive achievement — you're getting two watches out of the same amount of material used for one," said Sarah Chandler, Apple's Vice President of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation, in the press release.

In addition to the environmental benefits, Apple said 3D printing improves waterproofing for the antenna housing in cellular Apple Watch models, as it provides better bonding between the metal case and the thin plastic strip for antenna signals.

Apple previously said the iPhone Air's 3D-printed USB-C port offers three benefits compared to one made with a conventional forging process: it is thinner, stronger, and uses 33% less material to be more environmentally friendly.

Apple goes on to detail its step-by-step process for 3D printing titanium Apple Watch cases. First, raw titanium is atomized into powder. Then, a machine with lasers uses that powder to build a set of cases layer by layer. Next, excess powder is removed from the cases. After the cases are separated, they are put through a final quality check.

The full article on Apple's website is a worthwhile read if you are interested in learning more.