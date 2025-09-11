iPhone Air Features 3D-Printed Titanium USB-C Port With Three Benefits

by

In the environment section of its iPhone Air press release this week, Apple revealed that the device is equipped with a 3D-printed titanium USB-C port.

iPhone Air 3D Printed USB C Feature
Apple said the 3D-printed titanium USB-C port offers three benefits compared to one manufactured with a conventional forging process: it is thinner, stronger, and uses 33% less material to be more environmentally friendly.

3D printing for metal is also known as metal additive manufacturing, a process that involves creating objects layer by layer with powdered metal, based on a CAD model.

Despite this manufacturing innovation, the iPhone Air's USB-C port is limited to outdated USB 2 speeds of up to 480 Mb/s for wired data transfer.

Titanium cases for Apple Watch Ultra 3 and higher-end Apple Watch Series 11 models are also made with a 3D-printing process that uses half the raw material as previous generations of each device, according to Apple's announcements.

iPhone Air can be pre-ordered starting this Friday at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, while the new Apple Watch models are available to pre-order now, in the U.S. and many other countries. All of the devices are set to launch Friday, September 19.

Top Rated Comments

rotax Avatar
rotax
42 minutes ago at 06:48 am
I do not know if it has been observed elsewhere in other articles / posts about the iPhone Air, but does it not seem obvious that this model would be a necessary first step in creating an iPhone Fold model? Two of these case designs hinged together with a folding screen? Challenges like the inclusion of this space optimized USB-C port being enabled are likely one of many needed in a future Apple Fold model.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CapitalIdea Avatar
CapitalIdea
27 minutes ago at 07:03 am

USB gen 2 is over 20 years old. It's still capped at 480 Mb/s for the planet not profit margin surely. Thanks Tim !
How often do normal consumers use the port for anything but charging? Seriously.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Robert.Walter Avatar
Robert.Walter
53 minutes ago at 06:38 am
I find it interesting that it is claimed to be stronger ... that seems unusual since forging processes are renowned for work hardening metals, and aligning grain patterns, and I've never seen any information (haven't looked for it though) that posits objects made with printed metals are stronger than the same objects being forged and run through a clean-up machining process.

I'd think that printed metal objects significantly reduce engineered waste, a/k/a offal, coming from final machining processes (and thus cost) but unless the old forging process was limited somehow, I'm not feeling it.

A part of my career had to do with bulk deformation processes, i.e. cold forging of steel, so my knowledge of titanium's oddities and limitations is limited (although I recall, Porsche Design had to go through a learning curve when they started using Titanium for their consumer products because of a kind of "spring back" effect that Ti apparently had.

Anybody here with knowledge or experience regarding Ti forging or machining? It'd be interesting to hear your thoughts on the hardness via printing vs forging topic.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Belisama Avatar
Belisama
40 minutes ago at 06:51 am

USB gen 2 is over 20 years old. It's still capped at 480 Mb/s for the planet not profit margin surely. Thanks Tim !
Sorry for being ignorant, but could someone explain why USB speed is so important for iPhones?
I got multiple iPhones since 3GS and I have never been worried about the USB version...
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
52 minutes ago at 06:38 am

USB gen 2 is over 20 years old. It's still capped at 480 Mb/s for the planet not profit margin surely. Thanks Tim !
25 as of this recent April!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Liquid Galaxy Avatar
Liquid Galaxy
12 minutes ago at 07:19 am

USB gen 2 is over 20 years old. It's still capped at 480 Mb/s for the planet not profit margin surely. Thanks Tim !
I will assume that Apple has done the required research and likely found that the only people that actually care about transferring large files via this method, would buy the Pro phones. Most people just use it for charging and wouldn't even know what a USB version number meant.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments