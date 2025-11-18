Apple Releases New Firmware for 140W USB-C Power Adapter, Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad

Apple today released updated firmware for several accessories, including the 140W USB-C Power Adapter, the Magic Trackpad 2, the Magic Trackpad USB-C, the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and the Magic Keyboard with ‌Touch ID‌ and Numeric Keypad.



There is no word on what's included in the updated firmware at this time, but it could offer performance improvements and security updates. Accessory firmware updates are infrequent. The last update to the Magic Keyboard was over a year ago, for example.

These are the first firmware update Apple has released for the USB-C version of the Magic Trackpad and Magic Keyboard that came out in October 2024. The USB-C Magic Trackpad had firmware version 3.1.1 installed at launch, while the keyboards were running version 3.1.4.

After the update, the USB-C Magic Trackpad and Keyboards should all have firmware version 3.1.9 installed.

Magic Trackpad 2 firmware was version 3.1.1 previously, while the new firmware is version 3.1.8.

The 140W USB-C Power adapter had firmware version 1.4.73, and it's been upgraded to 1.4.84.

Firmware updates for keyboards, power adapters, and trackpads are automatically installed when the accessory is actively paired to a device running iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, or visionOS.