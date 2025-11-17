Apple Releases Third watchOS 26.2 and tvOS 26.2 Betas

Apple today provided developers with the third betas of upcoming watchOS 26.2 and tvOS 26.2 betas for testing purposes. The software comes a week after Apple seeded the second betas.



The software updates are available through the Settings app on each device, and because these are developer betas, a free developer account is required.

watchOS 26.2 features updated Sleep Score ranges that better match how people might be feeling after a night's rest.

In tvOS 26.2, Apple added support for creating a profile without an Apple Account, plus there is a dedicated Apple TV app kids mode for profiles created for kids.

The new updates will probably launch sometime between December 9 and December 16, given Apple's historical release timelines for .2 updates.