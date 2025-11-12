Second macOS Tahoe 26.2 Beta Now Available to Developers

Apple today provided the second beta of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.2 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming a week after Apple released the first beta.



Developers can download the macOS Tahoe 26.2 update by opening up the System Settings app, selecting the General category, and then choosing Software Update. Beta Updates will need to be enabled, and a free developer account is required.

The Reminders app is getting an option to have an alarm go off when a reminder is due, the News app has some design updates, and Apple is adding new features to the Podcasts app.

We'll likely see Apple release macOS Tahoe 26.2 right around mid-December given past launch timelines.