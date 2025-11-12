Apple Now Sells PlayStation VR2 Sense Controllers and Charging Station

Apple this week began selling the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers and charging station through its online store in the U.S., with pricing set at $249.95.



The package includes left and right controllers with attached straps, a controller charging station, a charging brick, a power cord, and two USB adapters.

visionOS 26 added support for the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers to Vision Pro models with the M2 chip and the M5 chip, enabling high-precision motion tracking in supported games, complete with finger touch detection and vibration feedback.

Elu Legend, Pickle Pro, Ping Pong Club, and Spatial Rifts are some of the first Vision Pro games that support the controllers, according to Apple.



In addition to being available for delivery on Apple's online store, the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers and charging station will be available for in-store pickup at select Apple Store locations in the U.S. starting Monday, November 17.

Apple is not selling this PlayStation VR2 Sense set in any other countries.