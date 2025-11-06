Apple Store With All-New Design Opening on Long Island This Month

Apple has announced that its store at Roosevelt Field in Garden City, New York, will be reopening on Friday, November 21, following extensive renovations.



Roosevelt Field is the largest shopping mall on Long Island. Apple first opened its store there in 2002, just months after the iPod launched. The renovated store will feature a modern design with more wood paneling, instead of stainless steel.

Apple has yet to share photos of the renovated store, so the exact design remains to be seen.

Apple opened a temporary store at Roosevelt Field while it renovated the original store, which has been closed for around a year.

Apple is also renovating its store at The Forum in Carlsbad, California, and it has opened a temporary store there in the meantime, as seen below.

Apple's temporary store in Carlsbad

Apple continues to renovate at least three other U.S. stores:

Apple's relocated store at University Park Village, in Fort Worth, Texas, opened last month.

Apple's relocated store at University Park Village