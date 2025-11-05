The Best Early Black Friday AirTag Deals

Apple's AirTag is seeing a big discount as we head into Black Friday later this month, with both Amazon and Best Buy providing an all-time low price on the 4-Pack accessory.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the AirTag 4-Pack for $64.99 from Amazon and Best Buy, down from $99.00. This is a match for the best price we've ever seen on the AirTag 4-Pack.

Amazon currently has the AirTag 1-Pack for $24.00, down from $29.00. This is not the best price we've ever seen on this version of the accessory, so we recommend looking toward the 4-Pack option to maximize your savings.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.