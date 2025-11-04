WhatsApp Now Available on Apple Watch

The official WhatsApp app is now available on the Apple Watch for everyone, following a brief beta testing period via TestFlight last week.



The app allows you to send messages, read full messages, send message reactions, record and send voice messages, receive call notifications, and more — all directly on your Apple Watch, with no need to take out your iPhone.

Meta's announcement highlighted some of the key features:

Call notifications: You can see who's calling without looking at your iPhone.

You can see who's calling without looking at your iPhone. Full messages: You can read full WhatsApp messages on Apple Watch — even long messages are visible directly from your wrist.

You can read full WhatsApp messages on Apple Watch — even long messages are visible directly from your wrist. Written messages: You can write out and send messages directly from your watch.

You can write out and send messages directly from your watch. Voice messages: You can record and send voice messages.

You can record and send voice messages. Reactions: You can send quick emoji reactions to messages you receive.

You can send quick emoji reactions to messages you receive. A great media experience: You'll see clearer images and stickers on your Apple Watch.

You'll see clearer images and stickers on your Apple Watch. Chat history: You can see more of your chat history on screen when reading messages.

WhatsApp is available on the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer running watchOS 10 or later.

A connected iPhone with the WhatsApp app installed is required, and you will need to update the app to the latest version that was released today.