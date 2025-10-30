WhatsApp Testing Apple Watch App

WhatsApp today provided its TestFlight users with a new Apple Watch app for testing purposes, which means a version of WhatsApp for the wrist could be coming soon.



The app supports reading WhatsApp messages, sending replies, sending message reactions, sharing voice messages, and more, without the need to open the app on another device.

A connected iPhone with the WhatsApp app installed is required to use the Apple Watch app, and it is only available to beta testers at this time.

WhatsApp has not previously offered an Apple Watch app. There's no word on when a public launch might happen.