Nomad Stand One Gets Qi2 Update With 25W iPhone Charging

Nomad today updated its popular Stand One and Stand One Max chargers to add Qi2 support. Qi2 allows compatible iPhones to charge at up to 25W, matching the 25W charging speed of Apple's newest MagSafe chargers.



The $119 Stand One can charge an iPhone at up to 25W using the ‌iPhone‌ charging surface, and it can also charge the AirPods at the base of the device. It comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable, but you'll need to supply your own 40W+ power adapter.

The $159 Stand One Max has a design similar to the Stand One, but it also includes an Apple Watch charging puck. It can charge an ‌iPhone‌, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time. As with the Stand One, a USB-C cable is included, but a power adapter is not.

Both chargers are available in either silver or carbide, and they support charging an ‌iPhone‌ in portrait or landscape orientation. In landscape mode, StandBy is supported.

The Qi2 Stand One and Stand One Max are available from the Nomad website as of today.